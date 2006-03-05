

Slowly over the next few months I hope to scan in this wonderful book from Popular Science Publishing Co. (1937) The Amateur Craftsman’s Cyclopedia of Things to Make without destroying the original. You can find this old book on eBay once and awhile (I did) – it’s a time machine, filled with things like how to make a mercury barometer for your home. I have a few ideas to automate the scanning, so we’ll see what happens.

