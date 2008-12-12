Surprise! A classic pull-toy phone that really works. By Frank E. Yost….

I remember making pretend phone calls on my Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone when I was 7 or 8, and wondering if it was possible to turn it into a real phone. That question stayed with me, and when I saw a Chatter Telephone and a Crosley Princess Telephone recently at Target, I knew the answer was yes. I brought them home and made it work, and it was easier than I expected.

Disassembling the Chatter and Crosley phones was easy with screwdrivers (Figures A and B). The Chatter’s dial pops off when you tap out the pin underneath with a hammer and nail. To clear room inside the Chatter, I used a Dremel and X-Acto knife to shave the bell and clicker mounts off the inside of the bottom cover. Examining the phone’s workings, I saw that there were 6 elements I needed to fit into the Chatter. Here’s how I handled each.

Push-Button Dial

I used a paper template to mark and cut a 3" hole in the Chatter, centered over the dial’s sticker. The rest of the sticker I peeled off. I temporarily taped the Crosley dial in place in the 3" hole, turned it all upside down, and glued the dial in around its circumference. For reinforcement (optional), I Dremeled off the part of the Crosley’s shell that held the dial in back, filed its edges, and screwed it back on using the original screws (Figure C).

Fig. C: For reinforcement, use part of the Crosley’s shell and screw it back on using the original screws.

Later, I had to grind down the bottom inside edge of the dial, to give the Chatter’s eyes room to bob up and down. As a finishing touch, I removed the Fisher-Price sticker under a hair dryer, and affixed it to the new dial.

RJ11 Jacks

With a knife, I cut holes for the jacks in the Chatter’s base just next to the Fisher-Price logos on the right side and the back. Then I glued the jacks in place from the inside.

MATERIALS

Fisher-Price Classics Chatter Telephone about $15. The plastic ones have more room inside than the old wooden ones. I used the classic, boxy style (#952), now sold under license by Sababa Toys (sababatoys.com). This project might also work with the newer, rounded Fisher-Price model (#77816), but I didn’t try that one.

about $15. The plastic ones have more room inside than the old wooden ones. I used the classic, boxy style (#952), now sold under license by Sababa Toys (sababatoys.com). This project might also work with the newer, rounded Fisher-Price model (#77816), but I didn’t try that one. Crosley Princess Telephone $31 at Target

$31 at Target Simple used push-button telephone from a thrift store

from a thrift store Coiled telephone handset cord

Aluminum angle bar 1/2"×1/4"×1/16", scrap piece 8" long

20-gauge steel sheet, scrap piece 3/4"× 4"

Brass or steel pipe, 1/2"×4"

Plastic bolts with matching nuts, 1/8"×1/2;" (4)

E-6000 glue not super glue

not super glue Red electrical tape I used Duck Brand 667 Pro Series.

I used Duck Brand 667 Pro Series. Pop rivets, 1/2" aluminum, white

TOOLS

X-Acto knife

Pop-rivet gun

Soldering iron and solder

Screwdrivers: small Phillips and flat blade

Drill and drill bits: 1/16″, 1/8″, 7/16″

Dremel tool

Pliers

Coping saw aka hand jigsaw

File

Tinsnips

Drawing compass, paper, pencil, and scissors

Hammer and nail

Vise

Hair dryer

Hang-Up Hinge

The Crosley’s hang-up hinge is too long to tuck inside the Chatter, so I trimmed 1 & 1/8″ off each end of the top piece and 1/4″ each from the bottom. I measured and drilled two 7/16″ holes in the Chatter for the clear plastic plungers to stick up through (Figure D). I then made a bracket out of sheet metal to hold the hinge underneath; download the pattern at makezine.com/16/diytelephony_chatter.

Fig. D: Cut holes in the Chatter phone’s cradle so the plungers can move up and down freely.

With the plungers through the new holes, I positioned the hinge and bracket so that the plungers moved up and down freely, and then I marked the bracket’s position, drilled four 1/4″ holes through the sides of the phone, and pop-riveted it in place.

Circuit Board

I made brackets for the circuit board out of aluminum angle; see makezine.com/16/diytelephony_chatter. I insulated them with electrical tape, screwed them to the board with 4 plastic nuts and bolts, and then drilled and pop-riveted them to the Chatter through the flat part of the base (Figure E).

Fig. E: Make brackets for the circuit board, screw them to the board, and then pop-rivet them to the Chatter phone.

Bell

I put the bell on the outside of the Chatter phone by pop-riveting its mount across the sound vents in the back. The 2 wires powering the bell tucked neatly through one of the vents (Figure F).

Fig. F: Put the bell on the outside of the Chatter phone by pop-riveting its mount in the back.

Handset

I assembled the handset last, after testing the modded body with a working donor handset. The Crosley’s handset had delicate wiring that melted under a soldering iron, so I used an older phone from a thrift store. I gutted the handset, cutting the wires to the microphone and speaker. Then I used a coping saw to cut off the Chatter handset’s caps, 1/2″ from each end.

To add sufficient weight to push down the plungers, I hammered a 4″ length of 1/4″ brass pipe into shape in a vise, threaded the curved pipe through the handle, and glued it in place. I cut out a hole for the jack, then fished the wiring through the pipe.

I drilled 1/16″ sound holes through the end caps, following the toy’s existing dimple pattern, then glued in the microphone and speaker. I resoldered the wire connections, insulated them with tape, and glued the jack in place. Finally, I taped the caps back onto the handset tightly, using precisely cut red electrical tape that matched the toy almost perfectly (Figure F).

Conclusion

That’s how I turned a classic toy into a working telephone. Now call someone! With a phone like this, you’ll have plenty to talk about.

Frank E. Yost is an amateur artist who lives in Andover, Minn. He wrote the Retro R/C Racer project in MAKE, Volume 11.

