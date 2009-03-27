



How-To: Mend Chipped Dishes

Give chipped dishes a second helping.

By Tiffany Threadgould

Have some nicks in your dishes, but don’t have a knack for fixes? Follow these simple steps to reglaze your dishes into new, one-of-a-kind tableware.





Materials:

Old dishes

Ceramic paint (I used Pébéo Porcelaine 150.)

Paintbrush

Oven



Step 1: Start with clean dishes. Paint your pattern on the dishes. It’s fun to incorporate the chipped part into your pattern. Polka dots lend themselves well to chipped shapes.



Step 2: Follow the instructions of your paint to bake your ceramic paint onto the dish. Pébéo Porcelaine recommends letting your paint dry for 24 hours and then baking in the oven at 150° for 35 minutes. That’s it!



Step 3: Now, just serve up your reglazed dishes with your favorite crafty cuisine.

About the Author:



Tiffany Threadgould is a design junkie who gives scrap materials a second life. Her business, RePlayGround, sells recycled goods and features DIY projects. Tiffany thinks that garbage has feelings too and sometimes can be found talking to her pile of junk at her design studio in Brooklyn, N.Y.