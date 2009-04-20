

Mary Joy writes:

I’m currently putting together a Periodic Table for Knitting. I got the idea when I saw two other periodic tables based on typefaces and game controllers. Knitting’s symbols and abbreviations are interconnected and so the periodic table’s hierarchical organization is a perfect fit for it.

It’s halfway done at this point; I expect to finish it by end of April. Quite a few knitters have already contacted me about making posters, t-shirts, knitting charts, etc., and I hope to have something available soon!