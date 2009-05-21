

Shirred Pillowcase Top

By Betz White



When summer heats up I am definitely on the lookout for cool summer tops. And I’ve got a great stash of thrifted pillowcases that are the perfect candidates for a makeover. A few rows of elastic smocking makes a super comfy top and adds just the right detail.

Materials:

Pillowcase Most pillowcases are approximately 20" wide and 28" long. Measure yours before beginning your project.

Elastic sewing thread

Fabric shears

Straight pins

Safety pins

Sewing machine

Tape measure

Ruler

Marking tool

42" of rickrack trim (optional)

Directions: