In July, 1969, a ham radio operator named Larry Baysinger, from Louisville, KY, used a 20-year old radio from an army tank and a homemade folded dipole antenna array to listen to the Apollo 11 astronauts on the moon. This page is an archive with the original newspaper piece, photos, PDFs of a couple of radio hobby mags and books of the time, and a sort of where are they now update. MP3 of Baysinger’s recordings of the audio are also there. Fascinating stuff.

Lunar Eavesdropping in Louisville, Kentucky