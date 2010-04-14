Back in September, Matt blogged about the QLOCKTWO text-display clock from high-end German design firm Biegert & Funk. If you like their version, one can be yours right now for the low, low price of €885, which is about $1200US as of this writing. Matt mentioned, in his original post, that the design “could be a fun remake.”

And, as MAKE readers are prone to do when presented with a challenge, one of you stepped up.

Australian Doug Jackson not only re-made the QLOCKTWO, he published an Instructable describing how he did it. Now, in grand open-source tradition, Doug is offering supplies for those who want the DIY version. He’ll sell you a complete handmade clock (at about a fifth the cost of the designer version), a complete kit to build your own clock, or just the controller in case you want to skin it yourself. Kudos, Doug!