I love no-frills plywood furniture. Admittedly, some of these look about as comfortable as a burlap beanbag stuffed with bricks, but still, points for minimalism and DIY aesthetics. They’re for sale, by designers ROLU, but geez, if you’re gonna own something that looks like you made it yourself you might as well have the pleasure, and the pride, of actually having made it yourself. Good for inspiration, though. [via Core77]

