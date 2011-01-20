

I know it’s winter and not really the season for ice cream, but I had a random craving for the “cereal milk” I used to get at Sunrise Mart when I lived in New York years ago. (It’s a packaged Japanese drink that tastes exactly like the milk in the bottom of your honey nut Cheerios bowl.) Instead, I found this cereal milk ice cream recipe (I kid you not!) and just couldn’t resist sharing it. (Those of you in the southern hemisphere can try it out and report back to us.) Apparently cereal milk has been discovered by chic restaurants and used in all kinds of clever ways. Thank you, internet!