MAKE engineering intern Nick Raymond can’t get enough of making. When he’s not at the Make: Lab building projects for upcoming issues of MAKE, he’s at his home workshop crafting useful objects like surfboard slip covers, light boxes, and this solid, classic wooden table, which he documented and shared with the community on Make: Projects. From the introduction:

Before moving off to college I wanted to build something that would be suitable as a kitchen table and double as my desk for studying. It needed to be sturdy and robust enough to last through college and for the years to come, yet I did not want to build a piece of furniture that would require four guys and a moving truck to move it up a flight of stairs. Using mortise and tenon joints in combination with inexpensive kerf-mounted corner brackets, I was able to build an attractive and rigid table that can be disassemble and rebuilt all by myself.

When you’re ready to move, all you have to do is unscrew the tabletop from the frame and unscrew the eight nuts from the hanger bolts. Make your own following Nick’s how-to on Make: Projects. You can’t really go wrong with classic and convenient.