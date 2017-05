Check out this yard installation of a giant spider made from PVC pipe by Florida-based maker Spring Chicken (no, really!). The legs are coated with polyurethane expanding foam, applied with rubber gloves of course (not bare skin), to give it that nitty gritty texture. And the body is made from sliced-in-half giant water jugs, which give the body a sort of ribbed appearance. I also like the attention to detail, including the pile of children’s shoes below the “spider victim” cocoon. Creepy!