Electrical engineer and MAKE contributor Jeff Tregre has two 10-year-old hot water heaters in the attic of his New Orleans home, and knowing that 10 years is about the life expectancy of such heaters, he started researching water leak detection devices. Being a maker, he realized he could create his own system for much less than the going rate. The circuit he designed costs less than $25 and draws power from his doorbell transformer — convenient, since it too is in the attic and is on all the time, but you can use a dedicated transformer if need be. Jeff shares his how-to with us in the newest issue of MAKE, Volume 28, on newsstands now.

In his intro, Jeff writes:

Does this leak detector work? The answer is a big yes. Just a few weeks after I installed it, I came home from work and heard it buzzing. Upon investigation, I discovered that my primary water heater was leaking, and that its drain pan was clogged and already half full. My little circuit had saved the day.

Awesome! We’ve also shared Jeff’s build with you on Make: Projects, so you can get crackin on building your own today.

From the Pages of MAKE

MAKE Volume 28: Toys and Games!

MAKE Volume 28 hits makers’ passion for play head-on with a 28-page special section devoted to Toys and Games, including a toy “pop-pop” steamboat made from a mint tin, an R/C helicopter eye-in-the-sky, and a classic video game console. You’ll also build a gravity-powered catapult, a plush toy that interacts with objects around it, and a machine that blows giant soap bubbles. Play time is a hallmark of more intelligent species — so go have some fun!

On newsstands now! Buy or Subscribe