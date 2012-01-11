Design legends Ray and Charles Eames’ latest documentary, Eames: The Architect and the Painter, is now available online at PBS for watching, according to the Herman Miller Lifework blog. The film was another installment in the American Masters series and focuses on the lives of this well-known, design-loving couple.
Watch Eames Documentary Online
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Advertisement