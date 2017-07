Detailed, hands-on how-to info on a very rich manufacturing process that is rarely attempted by DIYers. Instructables user pseaton covers the process of designing and building your own molded plywood forms all the way from initial design considerations, through mold construction and veneer pre-treatment, to actually laying up the veneers and cleaning up the finished form. Very cool stuff, especially if you’ve got access to a CNC router that can accelerate construction of the mold parts.

Bent Plywood Night Stands

