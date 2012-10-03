MAKE contributor Blake Maloof was one of the workshop teachers.

Here I am showing a young fairgoer how to build the blinky circuit.

This year at World Maker Faire, we put together a Breadboarding Workshop to act as a companion to our popular Learn to Solder activity. For a test run, it was a great success. We taught over 80 people how to use a breadboard and to build a fun blinky light circuit on the board. Many of the participants were children.

We had cartoonist Jody Culkin create a comic that explains breadboarding and two that detailed our circuit build. Several people just bought the parts bundle or weren’t able to finish their circuit at the event. For you all, below are the PDFs from the workshop. If you want to do the workshop at home, we were using the guts from our Mintronics Survival Pack Guts which are available in the Maker Shed.

What is Breadboarding? [PDF]

Build a Blinky Circuit! [PDF]

Blinky Circuit Top View [PDF]

Special thanks to Jody for the art (and being a workshop teacher) and to Sean Ragan for the circuit and a lot of the workshop organizing (and tireless teaching).