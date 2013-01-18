I sit on a yoga ball all day every day in my studio, yet somehow it never occurred to me to make it the target of a DIY project. Luckily, Australia-based company Page Thirty Three was way ahead of me with their gorgeous knitted yoga ball covers.

Pretty neat, right? I don’t know about you, but a granny square yoga ball cover would definitely make my studio a little more cozy!

Edited: As a reader kindly pointed out—and I forgot to include in the original post—though the company lists these covers as knitted, several of them look like they’re actually crocheted. I spy some serious hook action in both the granny square and bobble stitch covers!

[Via Spud & Chloe]

