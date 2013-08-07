Does the idea of starting a new crochet project with a foundation chain make you want to give up before you’ve even gotten started? You’ll definitely want to check out this chainless foundation method for single crochet from Maggie’s Crochet!

I’ve got good news for left-handed crafters too: In both her videos and instructions, Maggie demonstrates and explains the full method in both right and left-handed versions!

Ready to get hookin’? Head over to the Maggie’s Crochet video tutorial to see the full how-to.

Edit: Unfortunately, the original link that I posted for the written instructions is not currently available on the Maggie’s Crochet site. (Sorry for the confusion!) But, Maggie herself kindly provided a list of links to the video tutorials in her comment below, and I’ve re-posted them here as well:

Chainless Foundation Single Crochet (right handed): http://youtu.be/JFaRnxEfr00

Chainless Foundation Single Crochet (left handed): http://youtu.be/vfnHJg8q2jM

Chainless Foundation Double Crochet (right handed): http://youtu.be/FWZhbOMGggU

Chainless Foundation Double Crochet (left handed): http://youtu.be/TGnDIGTP_sE

Chainless Foundation Half Double Crochet (right handed): http://youtu.be/JPXrPrbpqto

Chainless Foundation Half Double Crochet (left handed): http://youtu.be/vj2k70aZPh4