Microwaved baked potatoes are my go-to quick dinner staple for those long days when I just want something warm, filling, and comforting. Requiring basically zero effort, they’re ready to eat in about ten minutes. And, since you can easily personalize the toppings on each individual potato, they’re even a great choice for the pickiest of eaters in your family. What’s not to love?! (Unless, of course, you don’t love potatoes. Then this is probably not the most ideal post for you.)

The only problem with microwaving potatoes is that, as they cook, they can lose too much moisture in the process. And, when you’re in the mood for a baked potato, a dried-out spud definitely won’t do. So, to ensure that your potatoes come out perfectly delicious each and every time, I recommend checking out this microwave potato bag sewing tutorial from Becky at Patchwork Possee.

This microwave baked potato cooking bag is a DIY take on a baked potato cooking method that’s probably been around as long as household microwave ovens: microwaving potatoes in plastic sandwich bags. And, while I know this technique has been used for years, when it comes to my own cooking, I’d rather avoid unnecessary plastic. A simple handmade cotton microwave baked potato bag seems like a much better solution—it keeps the moisture in while the potato cooks, and it’s washable and reusable, so you and your family can benefit from an hour or two of sewing for years to come! (It’s also great for dorm room cooking!)

The tutorial above shows you how to sew the bag, but it doesn’t tell you how to bake the potato. In case you’re not familiar with the process, here’s how I microwave mine. Cooking times may vary based on your microwave/the size of the potato. For reference, I have a reasonably new 950W microwave.

Baked Potato Basics: How to Bake a Potato in a Microwave:

Step 1: Scrub the skin of the potato thoroughly with a vegetable brush.

Step 2: Use a knife or the tines of a fork to poke several holes into the skin of the potato, including both ends and the center.

Step 3: Wrap the potato loosely in a paper towel or insert it into a baked potato bag.

Step 4: Microwave at full power 5 minutes, then carefully turn the potato over and microwave at full power for an additional 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 5: Carefully remove the potato from the microwave. Cut it open, add your favorite baked potato toppings, and enjoy.

The potato is fully cooked when soft in the center. Feel free to adjust the time to according to your own microwave and the size of your potato.

Still hungry? Take your baked potato to the next level with this baked potatoes with balsamic caramelized onion and mushroom recipe right here on MAKE!