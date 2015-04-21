U.K. cosplayer and master fabricator James Bruton has done some amazing projects on his XRobots website, but he is outdoing himself on his Hulkbuster suit in homage to the upcoming Avengers 2: Age of Ultron film.

On James’ site and YouTube channel, he’s been painstakingly documenting every step of his design and build process. Watching his 29-part (and counting) video series will teach you an incredible amount about planning, designing, engineering, building, and troubleshooting a complex mechanical and electronic project.

James’ site is sponsored by Lulzbot so he has lots of great 3D fabrication tips and ideas throughout the series. I’m looking forward to seeing this build when it’s complete.

[via Adafruit]