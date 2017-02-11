GreyLightning has been appearing more and more in my feed lately. The first video I saw was actually a tutorial for the game Dragon Age, which held little interest to me. However, I’ve seen her pop up several times since then with some fantastic tutorials for laser cutting, design for cnc, sand blasting, and silk screening.

In this video she shares how to make some rulers, sharing some nice tips. The rotating of the line is a quick way to get some nice degree markings. There are several tips here that I’ve captured for future use on my projects.

This is an interesting one that shows how to work with illustrator, simple electronics, and laser cut leather. Using binder clips for leather seems like a no-brainer, but I hadn’t seen that before!

Serious table top gamers will appreciate this one. Those little display shelves can get expensive, especially if you want custom!

If you’ve ever done screen printing, you’ll know that setting up a new screen is a pain. If you’re only doing a few shirts, it almost isn’t worth the trouble. Using a vinyl cutter makes it much easier to just do a small amount.