Carl Bass has stepped down as CEO of Autodesk. He promises to spend more quality time with his… workshop.

The new Lego Batman movie is coming out and we suspect we’ll be sing lots of projects from it. People aren’t wasting any time either, here are some cute cross stitch patterns from the Lego Batman characters

Our friend Sophy put together this fun Lego mindstorms kit.

The ever popular MeArm got a new version with updated design. Their kickstarter is off to a great start.

It looks like there’s another multi-purpose XY plotter coming out. This fun video shows some great examples of the uses such as drawing and laser engraving. They have recently launched their kickstarter as well. We’ve asked for a review unit, so hopefully you’ll see that soon!