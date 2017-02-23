Ever wondered if the projects that we publish in our magazine or online go together as easy as the directions would imply? In our weekly live feeds, Tyler Winegarner (our video guru) has been building all kinds of cool stuff, and streaming the entire process.

In this archived video, Tyler makes Eddie, the self-balancing robot from from our recent robots issue. We’ve posted the entire project online for you to build one of your own, but watching someone else build it can be very beneficial as well.

Some steps are pre-done before the video, such as soldering a bunch of components, since it would get really, really, boring watching someone solder for a couple hours, but Tyler takes the time to walk through those steps so you have a firm understanding of all aspects of the build.

Tune in next month as Tyler builds a working cellphone!