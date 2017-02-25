Ray Pena has only been uploading videos to his channel for a little over a year. In that time though, he has explored many different areas of making. That exploration of different skills is pretty interesting. He’s jumped from building clear boats to woodworking to metalworking and many various steps in-between.

The transparent boats were something that initially caught my eye. I enjoy canoeing with my wife and the thought of being able to see through the hull of the boat is pretty cool.

While Ray doesn’t show the full construction of this boat, he does talk about various aspects through the videos. I’d love to see this project broken down into a tutorial.

He’s built some of his own tools, including this bowl lathe. He has other videos on his channel of actually using tools like this to do woodwork as well.

Ray has also been hit by this latest trend of creating hand spinners. He’s done a few. I really like the looks of the bronze one myself and think I may have to go design some of my own!

There’s a lot more on his channel than just these playlists. Ray explores making custom bike wheels, wooden furniture, constructing wooden boats, and even water jetting a pumpkin!