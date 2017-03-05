As the new presidential office settled in, they took the standard approach to wiping the slate clean on whitehouse.gov. Unfortunately, this included completely removing the Champions of Change page, which celebrated notable makers from our community. A white house petition has been set up requesting that the page be re-instated. With recent actions by the administration to help promote women in STEM, the Champions of Change page seems like it would still be a good fit.

We launched a contest this week to celebrate Pi! Make something relating to the number Pi and enter the contest, bonus points if it also includes a raspberry pi, or any kind of pie. Find full details here.

Maker Faire is coming to Chicago! We already announced it, but this fun video just popped up and I thought you might enjoy it!