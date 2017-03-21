Whatever kind of maker you are, whether you’re a baker, a mathematician, or a hardware aficionado, Pi Day is a fun opportunity to do a themed project. Our Pi Day contest just came to a close, and we got a ton of clever, creative entries. Although we could only choose one grand prize winner, we want to take this opportunity to highlight the batch of awesome runner-up projects that made our decision so hard.

Chain Mail Pi Trivet

Robin E Baylor wove together this chain mail Pi trivet, perfect to use as a surface to place your hot pie tin on to cool. Plus, they say, “maille is made of circles. Pi again.”

Use of Pi Constant in a Digital Compass

This digital compass points to the magnetic North Pole. Creator Guillermo Alberto Perez Guillen uses Pi to measure the angle in degrees of a circle.

Calculate Pi with a Raspberry Pi and a circular Cherry Pie

Dave Vaughan managed to squeeze all types of pi(e) into his project, where he uses a Raspberry Pi computer and a circular cherry pie to calculate numeric Pi.

Generative Music from Pi

Adam John Williams plays around with generating electronic music from the fist 10,000 decimals of Pi.

Homemade sPIrograph Robot

9-year-old Dublin Williams built a sPIrograph robot using Lego Mindstorms. “My homemade sPIrograph robot honors Pi by making circular geometric designs,” they explain.

Water Pi Art Using Raspberry Pi

8-year-old Adithya n’ Chandra Sastry used tubes and colored water to create a cool Pi-themed display.

And, drumroll please, the grand prize winner…

Count to Pi

Kirby G made a fun wooden enclosure for his Raspberry Pi Zero-powered memory game. The premise is simple — the player enters as many digits of Pi as they can remember until they enter the wrong digit, at which point the display will read “Game Over” and tell you your score. What a fun way to practice your memorization skills! Nice job Kirby!