Flanking the southeastern corner of the U.S. is the glimmering city of Miami, often referred to as the “Gateway to the Americas” and known for its vibrant arts and culture scenes. This weekend, on April 8 and 9, it’ll be home to the first full-sized, featured Maker Faire Miami. Organized by MANO (previously MIAMade), a nonprofit committed to promoting the Maker mindset, this year’s event was preceded by three Miami Mini Maker Faires, but the organizers are aiming high, and the 2017 installment at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. (Check out Ian Cole’s report from last year’s Faire for a window into the creativity and energy of the Miami Maker scene.)

In this recap video titled “A Day with Makers,” Ric Herrero, cofounder of MANO and Maker Faire Miami, shares:

The grand vision started three years ago. Myself and the cofounders of MIAMade knew that there were a lot of creative people making really interesting things in Miami. We saw it just living here, in all sorts of different places and events. They were spread out, sort of doing their own thing. There was no effort to bring all these creative people together, build a community around them, and really celebrate.

10 Neat Exhibits at Maker Faire Miami

This year, the organizers have put together a solid lineup of Makers, workshops, and presentations chock-full of Miami flavor. Here’s just a small sampling. Check out a full list of Makers on the Maker Faire Miami website.

Be the Hamster! Human-Powered Snow Cone Machine



Who knew there could be snow in Miami? Willy Wonka meets Rube Goldberg in this one-of-a-kind giant human hamster wheel that powers a snow cone and frozen beverage maker. Jump in, run like a hamster, and then enjoy the snow-cone fruits of your labor. (Also, where else can you see a Stormtrooper in a hamster wheel but at Maker Faire?)

Masterclass with DJ Kid Koala



MDC Live Arts and Maker Faire Miami present world-renowned DJ, producer, and artist Kid Koala (Eric Sans) in a discussion about creativity and in particular, storytelling, which has remained at the core of his work, from his early DIY recordings to his larger productions. Kid Koala’s “Nufonia Must Fall” is being presented on April 8 at 8 p.m. at the Olympia Theater with a special offer for Maker Faire attendees.

Goddard Robotics

Goodard Robotics is a Miami-based automation and robotics company developing self-driving solutions focused on “saving users from the tiresome task of pushing around heavy objects.” Come meet their new Rover.

Tapigami



Tapigami is “the art of applying imagination to tape.” Behold the most amazing creations and landscapes made just by using humble tape. Come join the collaborative creativity and add your own tape masterpieces.

Moonlighter Miami Maker Showcase

Moonlighter Miami is a fabrication lab, co-working space, and STEAM learning lab in Wynwood. Their Maker Faire showcase will include exhibits from their all-ages community of member makers, as well as a range of hands-on activities.

The Experience Project



Victor Vincent has over 30 years of experience developing, designing, and creating interactive exhibitions and art projects for museums and attractions. Come meet him, check out his display, and glean knowledge from his wealth of experience.

NASA Kennedy Space Center



Find out what’s new at NASA Kennedy Space Center at their booth. Follow the steps on the Journey to Mars. Then try the interactive apps to build and launch rockets and to play and explore space vehicles and scenes!

Drip Drop Boards



Handmade in the heart of Miami, Drip Drop Boards cultivates one-of-a-kind longboards from the mind of local artist and creator Daniel Rodriguez. Come meet the artisans, see their boards, and learn how they’re made.

MDC’s School of Entertainment & Design Technology



Pull back the curtain and learn tricks for creating film, photos, and music. Miami Dade College’s School of Entertainment & Design Technology will host demos on DIY filmmaking, home photo and music studio tips, and creating visual tricks with forced perspective.

RAD Domes

RAD Domes builds geodesic domes in the River Art District of Asheville, N.C., and is a partner of DomoExperiencia from Cantabria, Spain. RAD Domes specializes in the construction of geodesic wooden domes with PVC textile cover. Come check out their designs and learn how they’re made.



Head to the Maker Faire Miami site for all the information you need to join the fun this weekend. Come support the Miami Maker community and make some new friends!