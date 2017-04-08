If you are a parent or an educator, you have probably spent a lot of time looking for engaging, educational videos to watch with your kids that are actually entertaining for you and them. If you have hit a wall, check out the website The Kids Should See This.

Curated by Rion Nakaya (with help from her 6- and 9-year-olds), the site is a growing library of short science, nature, art, music, technology, and storytelling videos that inspire kids and adults, and serve as starting points for inquisitive questions, conversations, and follow-up activities. Nakaya describes the videos as “not-made-for-kids, but perfect for them.”

Teaching your kids about recycling and sustainability? Check out Robert Bezeau’s plastic bottle village in the middle of the Panama jungle:

There are also a ton of kid-friendly project ideas on the site, like showing how to turn a brick of melted crayons into a flower vase. It even offers a genius tip for quickly removing paper from crayons (freeze them and it comes right off)!

If you have some extra cardboard lying around (and seriously, who doesn’t?) you can spend a rainy day putting together this coin sorter:

Check out their website for more awesome videos!