Maker Faire Miami 2017 is underway! I’ll be posting regular updates right here so you can see what is happening at the greatest show & tell on earth. Be sure to check back often to see the amazing creations from South Florida makers and the fun in sunny Miami.

Maker Faire Miami (now a featured Maker Faire!) is located throughout the Miami Dade College Wolfson campus, with parts of 4th street closed and full of exhibits!

One of my favorite interactive exhibits – you can Be the Hamster! to make human-powered snow-cones.

Volunteers make Maker Faire possible – these guys were providing directions as you entered the campus…

Lee Bots are made from recycled parts by Nancy – she drove from Illinois to Miami (apparently the weather is just a bit better in Miami!)

This bot, named “Energia” is going home with me :)