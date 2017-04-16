The Maker Movement is just getting bigger and bigger every year. Last weekend, there was not just one, not just two, but three Maker Faires! Makers in Cairo, Miami, and Hong Kong flocked together to share ideas, showcase their projects, and mingle with fellow programmers and inventors.

We sent our Senior Editor Caleb Kraft (@calebkraft) to Maker Faire Hong Kong. You can follow his adventures while attending the faire.

Ian Cole (@digitalman2112) also documented his experiences while he was attending Maker Faire Miami. You can also read about some of the amazing art and exhibits showcased at Maker Faire Miami.

Sabrina Merlo (@sannmer) was at Maker Faire Cairo and reported the event was a huge success. The city’s third annual Maker Faire featured some amazing creators and workshops.

Inventor and YouTuber Warner “wermy” Skoch (@sudomod_wermy) has been keeping fans in suspense about his mintyPi v2 for months. The original mintyPi was, in Skoch’s words, “Raspberry Pi Zero running RetroPie, a hacked-to-pieces DS Lite controller, and various other bits” crammed into an Altoids tin. It was cool, but not very attractive. This second version has a much sleeker design and would be an awesome little gadget to pull out of your pocket and show off to all your friends.

So far, Skoch has only released a few images of his making process and a video of the final product. He promises that a detailed set of directions is coming soon.

The 3D Hubs Student Grant launched this week. Aimed at university students across the globe with a passion for making 3D printing projects, the grant awards capable students with $500, an honorable mention from Brian Garret (co-founder of 3D Hubs) on LinkedIn, and a professional photo shoot of the awardees’ project.

The grant is offered in three fields: engineering, product design, and architecture. To apply for the grant, students must submit a project they think showcases the best use of 3D printing in one of those fields. Submissions are due by June 30, 2017.

Our Mother’s Day Gift Guide launched this past Friday. Whether you are looking for a project to make for your mom, a project to make with your mom, a maker to support this Mother Day’s season, or materials for your mom’s next project, this guide is for you.

The guide will continue to be updated with new gifts and projects as Mother’s Day draws closer. If you have something in mind for Mother’s Day that you think other makers would like to hear, please let us know by sending us an email at [email protected] There is a chance that we will feature it on our guide!

We are officially halfway through the month of April, which means our April Fool’s Day Contest to design the worst cup ever is also coming to a close! We already have a few submissions from makers with a cruel sense of humor (we love it) and are beginning to look through the designs of cups that are impossible, annoying, or tricky to drink from.

If you want to participate in the contest, do not worry because you still have some time. Final submissions are due by the end of April and the winner will receive a SeeMeCNC H2 Delta DIY 3D Printer Kit.

This week’s “This Week in Making” would not be complete without something cool that makers can do in regards to Easter. Since there are few things more Easter than decorating eggs, we decided to highlight a fun little activity you can add to your egg-citing day.

Because we are mere months away from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the fifteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, HalloweenCostumes.com decided to make little costumes of the film’s characters that people can put on their Easter eggs.

There are costumes of Star Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, Drax, Yondu, Nebula, Taserface, Mantis, and Ayesha. If you want your eggs to have even more pizazz, there are designs for making the Guardians’ ship, the Milano, as well. The ship comes with custom slots for your decorated eggs to ride in. You can download the designs for free. Happy Easter everyone!