AI is hot right now, and Nvidia is leading the prototyping with their new Jetson TX2 board for AI at the edge. Its high-performance, low-power capabilities put machine learning squarely into the hands of makers.

Normally costing $599, Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 Developer Kit will be on sale for $399 at this year’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC), taking place May 8-11 at the San Jose Convention Center. If you are going to GTC and are interested in the kit, there will be three Jetson TX2 focused hands-on labs, each geared towards helping attendees familiarize themselves with different aspects and functions of the board.

GTC is a fabulous opportunity for makers looking to further their understanding of graphics processing units and the practices (both beginner or advanced) of developing them. Although it is not impossible to self-teach GPU development, one should not ignore the benefits of learning the tips and intricacies of the craft from those who live and breathe the industry. Registration is still open for anyone looking to attend, and specifically for GPU developers or those interested in learning more about GPU development. The event helps attendees connect, learn, discover, and innovate through a series of training workshops, hands-on labs, hangout sessions, tech demos, and presentations.

There will be more than thirty tech sessions focused on robots, drones, intelligent video analytics and the Internet of Things. Attendees will also have opportunities to meet with Nvidia engineers and ask them questions. Altogether there are more than 600 sessions total — it’s a big event.

Nvidia is also offering Make readers who want to attend the event a 20% promo code — when registering, enter CMMAKE for 20% off your pass, whether it is one for the full conference or just one day. See you there.