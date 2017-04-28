There is no question about whether the maker community has been changed by the arrival of the Internet of Things. To me, maker projects have always meant micro-controllers and sensors, but now they almost inevitably mean things that are connected. It happens often enough that it is now rare to find a project that does not include a radio of some kind, so I spend a lot of my time talking about them.

As someone that therefore spends a lot of time talking at conferences, I am fed up with appearing on all-male panels. I especially do not like the idea of all-male panels on the Internet of Things, to the point that I have pledged not to do it again.

Who are some women in IoT? Tell me and pl RT. — Sudha Jamthe (@sujamthe) April 24, 2017

There are some amazing women working in the Internet of Things field, and I feel really lucky to have been able to work alongside some of them.

So when I saw this thread on Twitter it caught my attention. Not only did I discover some people I really should have been following already, but things got even better when Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino put together a proper list as a Google Sheet.

Talking to Alexandra about why she started the list, she had this to say:

“I’ve been seeing ephemeral attempts to capture a list of women in #iot, and Adrian McEwen’s fabulous list was a great starting point. I wanted to make sure http://iot.london would host Adrian’s list and let people add more as they saw fit. The site tries to be as much of a community resource as possible, and sharing the talented women in this space is naturally a part of that.”

Now I have somewhere to point conference organizers to when they tell me they cannot find any women to speak, and so do you.