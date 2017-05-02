The Dungeon Workshop is an Instagram account run by gamer and dungeon crafter Bob Richens. On it, Bob shows off such electrified and actuated dungeon creations as flickering wall torches, glowing magic mushrooms, fountains that pump real water (and then turn to blood), and a wizard whose crystal ball staff lights up when her cat-familiar gets nearby.

And then there’s his most recent project. Behold the Beholder, the iconic D&D monster that’s a giant floating head, all slavering teeth, evil cyclopean eyeball, and wriggling, Medusa-like eye stalks.

Bob brought his Beholder to life by installing a red 3 watt LED as the main eye and tiny surface-mount LEDs in the Beholder’s many eye stalks. We asked him to share some of the build details with us. Here’s what he sent.

Bill of Materials

(1) Reaper Miniatures “Eyebeast” model

(1) red, 3 watt LED for the main eye

various colored LEDs 0402-sized SMD

various resistor values, 0603-sized

various SMD capacitor values and sizes

thin, copper circuit board

magnet wire ~35 gauge

(2) CR2032 batteries

multiple MIC1557 timer chips

(1) micro on/off switch

(1) base to house all of the electronics

misc hardware (nuts, bolts, etc), glue, misc hand and power tools, paint and brushes

Build Notes