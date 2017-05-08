Longtime Make: and Geek Dad contributor, James Floyd Kelly, has just launched a new dungeon crafting show, specializing in terrain construction, called Game Terrain Engineering. He has four videos already posted and a more coming this week. New weekly episodes are promised after that.

I love Jim’s reason for doing the channel. He gives props to DM Scotty, Black Magic Craft, and Wyloch’s Crafting Vids, some of the most popular dungeon crafting channels, and says that he and his son watch them religiously. But he hates the wait between new episodes. So he decided to start a show of his own channel.

Jim is an engineer by trade, and so as the name of channel makes plain, he plans on bringing an engineer’s eye and design and build sensibilities to his projects. So far on Game Terrain Engineering, he’s covered building tombs out of tiny cardboard craft boxes, using 3D design software for creating dungeon items and parts for terrain projects, and building monuments to fallen D&D characters. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he does next.