This past Wednesday, I was able to attend Nvidia’s 2017 GPU Technology Conference (GTC). I expected to leave with a new wealth of technical know-how, but I had no idea I would also have such a good time. Jensen Huang’s keynote presentation left me in a whirlwind of emotions.

I was stunned with how impressive Nvidia’s holodeck and new smart car platform, Drive PX, were. Seeing what companies like Square Enix, Microsoft, and Amazon were going to be using Nvidia’s new Volta GPU made me excited for the future. Then, seeing Nvidia’s naïve, yet highly intelligent (almost child-like) A.I. made me nervous. Don’t get on my case. I watch a lot of Terminator and Matrix movies.

The exhibit floor was, without a doubt, my favorite part of the conference. Getting to interact with so many creators and inventors was awesome. The video game and entertainment media sections occupied my time the most. Another World Studios’ Digital Doubles booth was by far my favorite. Learning how Nvidia’s technology can map people’s faces for use in video games was fascinating. I was sure to grab a business card. Be on the lookout for my face in the next Mass Effect or Tomb Raider.

We announced the winner of our April Fool’s Day Worst Cup Ever Contest this past Tuesday. All the submissions were cruel, devious, or conniving in some way (and we here at Make: love you all for that), but only one was dastardly enough to take home first place.

Kiefer Read’s Canteen of Denial has an internal set of bearings and a top-heavy design. You can put liquid into it easy enough, but when someone tilts the canteen upwards to take a sip, the internal chamber spins to keep the contents from coming out. Congrats Read, you have proven that makers can be impressive conduits for evil and trickery.

Be sure to check out the full description of Read’s design, as well as the contest’s runner-ups like the Tricky Tumbler.

With Fanime 2017 on the horizon, you can feel the creative energy of the Bay Area’s geek community swirling in the air. The cosplayers are coming. Cosplay has always been a part of the maker culture that I wish that I knew more about. They seem like a close-knit club or family.

This week, the music video of “I’M A COSPLAYER” got a sharp spike in views on YouTube. RobotSexMusic is both an awesome YouTuber and incredible musician. “I’M A COSPLAYER” may initially appear to be a joke or satire, but its message is actually powerful and full of the maker spirit. Give it a listen if you have not already!

Maker Faire Bay Area is next week. If you have yet to buy your advance tickets, what exactly are you waiting for? An initiation? Cause this is us asking.

There is going to be a lot of amazing exhibits, presentations, and panels this year. Maker Faire Bay Area will feature projects that are larger-than-life, a wide assortment of culinary treats, and everything in-between. Of course we want you there.