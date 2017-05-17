Even if you will not be attending Maker Faire Bay Area this weekend (May 19-21 at the San Mateo Event Center), you can still enjoy a bit of the fun and learning from afar! Whether your interests lie with drones, digital fabrication, the Internet of Things, music, history, toy-making, open source computing, or even cooking — the new Humble Bundle of Make: ebooks has got you covered.

A Humble Celebration

Helping to celebrate the 12th annual Maker Faire Bay Area, this bundle runs through May 31 and includes an additional great deal on Make: magazine subscriptions. Customers who buy a bundle at the average price or higher will receive $10 off a print subscription and $5 off a digital one.

What’s Included

Valued at over $300 and full of essential maker texts for all age groups, this collection features texts on everything from 3D printing and drones to woodworking and electricity projects. Some of these titles are brand-new!

For the Kids

Aaron Newcomb’s Linux for Makers is a particularly exciting release for the books team. We are also chuffed about two new fully illustrated titles for kids, Woodworking for Young Makers and Electricity for Young Makers. With Makey on each page offering encouragement, these books will teach core skills while demonstrating the steps to build fun projects that allow kids to be successful.

“I’m excited to be able to offer new ‘toon-illustrated woodworking and electricity books for kids, as well as a Linux guide for Raspberry Pi (and other SBC) users who want to take their projects to a higher level,” says Make: books publisher Roger Stewart. “Linux for Makers, for example, is the only book aimed specifically at Makers that really demystifies and deepens their understanding of the operating system that controls most boards.”

“Geek Mom” Kathy Ceceri’s newest title, Make: Musical Inventions, is also included in this round-up. Not available in hard copy until May 28, this is a nice chance to get a first look at the newest addition to Ceceri’s prolific oeuvre of great books for young makers.

Two “secret” books will be added to the bundle on Wednesday, May 24, at 11amPT, so be sure to click through to see what else we have planned. Here is a hint: One of the “books” is actually a three-volume set.

A Good Cause

As always, this Humble Bundle collection benefits charity, and, as always, we are proud to help support our colleagues at the Maker Education Initiative, which is devoted to helping young people learn and grow through STEM education and making.

“Maker Ed is excited to be partnering with Make: again on another Bundle, and is deeply grateful for the generosity of Humble Bundle and its supporters, who have collectively contributed more than $580,000,” says Maker Ed executive director Trey Lathe.

“This is a tremendous boon to Maker Ed, allowing us to continue programs like Maker VISTA—which helps build capacity for Maker education at schools in under-resourced communities across the U.S.—and Maker Corps, which supports expanding and deepening maker education offerings in libraries, museums, schools, and community programs across the nation—as well as in Nigeria, Zambia, and Algeria.”

Pay for What You Want

Humble Bundle gameifies its collections, separating them into tiers that you can “unlock” to gain access to more ebooks and name your own price for the content. Here is how we have it sorted for this particular bundle:

Customers who pay $1 or more will get:

Make: Volume 50 – Skill School Learn 60 new skills and secrets. Power-up your maker abilities!

Learn 60 new skills and secrets. Power-up your maker abilities! Zero to Maker Find the best resources for learning the tools and skills you need to be a dynamic maker. Underwater robotics entrepreneur David Lang shares his journey.

Find the best resources for learning the tools and skills you need to be a dynamic maker. Underwater robotics entrepreneur David Lang shares his journey. The Makerspace Workbench Create a dynamic space for designing, building, programming, and manufacturing projects. Build an environment conducive to hacking and collaborating!

Create a dynamic space for designing, building, programming, and manufacturing projects. Build an environment conducive to hacking and collaborating! Getting Started with 3D Printing This fun, practical guide is for those who have no prior experience in 3D printing.

This fun, practical guide is for those who have no prior experience in 3D printing. Make It Glow This collection of family-friendly LED projects lets you explore electricity and electronics while creating fun accessories and beautiful decorations

This collection of family-friendly LED projects lets you explore electricity and electronics while creating fun accessories and beautiful decorations Make: Volume 53 – Food Hacks Thirty-two projects, including a liquid-nitrogen feast, laser-cut sushi, cold brew coffee tower, cheese making chemistry, and a periodic table of spices.

Thirty-two projects, including a liquid-nitrogen feast, laser-cut sushi, cold brew coffee tower, cheese making chemistry, and a periodic table of spices. Make: Edible Inventions Explore chemical cuisine, recipe hacks, growing your own food, cooking off the grid, and working with—and building—your own crazy kitchen gadgets.

Customers who pay $8 or more will also receive:

Make: Volume 54 – Ultimate Guide to Desktop Fabrication 2017 Thirty hot new machines tested and reviewed, including 3D printers, CNCs, lasers and hybrids.

Thirty hot new machines tested and reviewed, including 3D printers, CNCs, lasers and hybrids. Make: Getting Started with CNC If you are ready to learn what CNC machines are, how they work, and how to use them, but you have been intimidated by the terminology or had no idea what questions to even ask, this book is for you!

If you are ready to learn what CNC machines are, how they work, and how to use them, but you have been intimidated by the terminology or had no idea what questions to even ask, this book is for you! Make: Design for 3D Printing Learn how to get professional results out of a desktop 3D printer without needing to be trained in design.

Learn how to get professional results out of a desktop 3D printer without needing to be trained in design. Workshop Mastery with Jimmy DiResta Jimmy reflects on his lifetime of making, shares stories from his television adventures, and walks you through some challenging projects.

Jimmy reflects on his lifetime of making, shares stories from his television adventures, and walks you through some challenging projects. Make: Fun! This lavishly illustrated book has more than 40 fun projects of all kinds that the whole family can enjoy.

This lavishly illustrated book has more than 40 fun projects of all kinds that the whole family can enjoy. DIY Drone and Quadcopter Projects The best drone tutorials, projects, and commentary from the pages of Make: magazine in one spot.

The best drone tutorials, projects, and commentary from the pages of Make: magazine in one spot. Make: The Annotated Build-It-Yourself Science Laboratory With over 200 projects, this is the ultimate science fair and DIY maker book!

Customers who pay $15 or more will receive all of the above, plus:

Make: Volume 51 – Drone Revolution Eight drones reviewed and 26 DIY projects: anti-drone WiFi hijacker, night-flying infrared camera hack, giant vortex air canon, and more!

Eight drones reviewed and 26 DIY projects: anti-drone WiFi hijacker, night-flying infrared camera hack, giant vortex air canon, and more! Make: Volume 55 – Bot Factory DIY robots: FPV balance robot, and eight-legged Lego walker and Mindstorms sound sequencer, plus our guide to 25 robot kits.

DIY robots: FPV balance robot, and eight-legged Lego walker and Mindstorms sound sequencer, plus our guide to 25 robot kits. Woodworking for Young Makers Full-color cartoons and drawings lead you through the steps needed for making a wizard wand, a sanding block, a charging station for your phone or tablet, and a sturdy box with a hidden compartment.

Full-color cartoons and drawings lead you through the steps needed for making a wizard wand, a sanding block, a charging station for your phone or tablet, and a sturdy box with a hidden compartment. Electricity for Young Makers Every one in the family can be a maker with the skills found in this graphic how-to project book. Make a Penny-Powered Flashlight, a Flying LED Copter, and more!

Every one in the family can be a maker with the skills found in this graphic how-to project book. Make a Penny-Powered Flashlight, a Flying LED Copter, and more! Vintage Tomorrows Learn about the future that never happened with this fascinating exploration of the retro sci-fi found in steam punk culture.

Learn about the future that never happened with this fascinating exploration of the retro sci-fi found in steam punk culture. Family Projects for Smart Objects This book walks you through every step you need to set up an Arduino, begin coding, and start exploring the world using the Internet of Things.

This book walks you through every step you need to set up an Arduino, begin coding, and start exploring the world using the Internet of Things. Make: Musical Inventions Invent and play your own instruments while you learn about traditional and unusual instruments from around the world.

Invent and play your own instruments while you learn about traditional and unusual instruments from around the world. Linux for Makers Deepen your understanding of the operating system that runs the Raspberry Pi and most other single-board computers.

The Humble Bundle Make: Board Basics bundle runs through Wednesday, May 31, at 10:59amPST. Learn more at https://www.humblebundle.com/books/make-essentials-maker-faire. Coming to Maker Faire Bay Area? Hooray! Stop by the Show and Tell Stage and meet many of our authors in person.