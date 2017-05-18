LegoJeep

LegoJeep is an interactive and fun artwork by maker Kevin Mathieu, made for exploring the possibilities of redefining one’s environment. This DIY and constantly changing artwork is created and changed daily by all who touch it. The common joy of play via Lego bricks and parts is the touchstone that reaches all.

LOCATION: Zone 4 in West Green: Grass C

The Golden Mean

The Golden Mean Snail Car is a giant hot rod art car built by a group of artists in West Oakland’s Kraftworks building in 2008. Conceived of in a dream by artist Kyrsten Mate, this extraordinary vehicle was fabricated by Kyrsten, Jon Sarriugarte.

Project Website

Makers

Jon Sarriugarte

I make Art, light and community

Kyrsten Mate

LOCATION: Zone 8 in The Yard: South

Wheels of Whimsy

Wheels of Whimsy by Rich Brull. I like to make things that make people smile when they see them and also provide a little practical fun.

Rich Brull from Kansas City, MO. I have been making things since childhood. I enjoy creating new products and inventions…some practical, and some just to make people smile.

Ted Brull, 15 years old has been making and inventing new products since attending his first Maker Faire in Kansas City at 9 years old. Since then he has exhibited at every Kansas City Maker Faire and the 2013, 2014 and 2016 Bay Area Maker Faires.

LOCATION: Zone 9 in Eastside: Grass T

Magic Makers

Team of fathers and sons making cool, fun and mesmerizing mechanical, electrical and electronic creations of all kind.

Reza Raji

Entrepreneur, Life-long maker and tinkerer. Proud dad of tinkerers Alex and Nick.

LOCATION: Zone 9 in Eastside: Grass T

Monowheel Test Bed

The classical monowheel contraption is being shown off as a functional and awesome ride. The light gyro-body is primarily pedal-driven; electric assist is part of a test bed design project for conceptual improvements to this vehicle type

Ilja Hermann

ilja hermann, MS and Ph.D. degree in Physics, worked 10 years at Bruker Inc., developing scientific instrumentation for nano-scale – mechanical- and topographical surface characterization, personal interests in mechanics of rotating solids,

LOCATION: Zone 1 in South Lot: Bike Row

Jumpy the Shark

Jumpy the Shark is a functional sport motorcycle in the form of a great white shark utilizing cast fiberglass forms .

San Francisco based Mongoloid Amalgamated has been producing unusual and compelling art pieces , performances and events spanning two millennium .

LOCATION: Zone 1 in South Lot: Center

Grandpa’s Train

It can carry four kids.

It can carry four kids.

Brad Silva

Maker, IT Solutions Geek, Grandpa. I have a strong appreciation for the sillier things in life. I’m an IT consultant helping SMBs make effective use of their systems and training IT staff in running modern virtualized IT environments.

LOCATION: Zone 9 in Roaming

The Lightning Bug

This 1970 Volkswagen Beetle has had a little work done. Now running completely on electricity this classic has zero emissions and less than 20% of the original maintenance. Easy on your wallet and the enviornment this car never needs gas!

Maker

Kevin Vizcaino

I make things that operate. From doing electromechanical engineering in my free time to fabrication as a career there’s always a project to work on. I am self-taught and carry on learning through connecting with people and sharing project ideas.

LOCATION: Zone 1 in South Lot: West

Student Drivers

Riding to school in style!

Makers

Peter Martin

Peter is a sophomore at Paly High School. He has been machining since the second grade and has always had an interest in vehicles.

Nathan Kim

Nathan is a maker based in Palo Alto, California. He has enjoyed making and tinkering since he could wield a hammer. In his free time, Nathan participates in FIRST Robotics Competition with his high school team, #8 Paly Robotics.

LOCATION: Zone 9 in Eastside

Power Racing Series

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: May 19-21

LOCATION: Zone 1 in South Lot: South

Kitty Grabs Back Electric Go-Kart

The Kitty Grabs Back is a 24v modified ride-on electric car rebuilt from the ground up with a welded frame and a custom pack of Lithium Ion batteries pulled from a salvaged Nissan LEAF electric car.

Maker Project Lab

Donald Bell

Jordan Bunker

Baltimore Hackerspace Electric Vehicles

Baltimore Burners are back for 2017 at their second BAMF appearance! Our new go-karts include a speedy pink Camaro and a semi autonomous poorly designed cloud computing platform (in the most literal sense)!

Baltimore Hackerspace (originally Harford Hackerspace)

Yacht’s What Friends Are For

Mini electric powered race boat to compete in the Power Wheels races. The boat is named “Yacht’s What Friends Are For”.

Dave Davila is a Maker and artist based out of Oakland, CA. In addition to various creations, he works alongside Mr. Snook to run the day to day operations of NIMBY, East Oakland’s largest, longest running Maker Space.

Iron Mavericks

The Iron Mavericks will be participating in their second year in the Bay Area Power Wheels Racing Series.

Makers

Gabriel Petersen

The Iron Mavericks are a group of young makers who came together last year to race in the PPPRS. And this year are bringing a new and improved go kart.