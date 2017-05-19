Mike Senese is the Executive Editor of Make: magazine. He is also a TV host, starring in various engineering and science shows for Discovery Channel, including Punkin Chunkin, How Stuff Works, and Catch It Keep It.
An avid maker, Mike spends his spare time tinkering with remote-control aircraft, doing amateur woodworking, and attempting to cook the perfect pizza.
We are thrilled to host the 12th annual Maker Faire Bay Area, in sunny San Mateo, California. The makers and exhibits this year are eye-popping. Throughout this weekend, we will update this page as we explore it all and meet the incredible people behind the projects on display. Keep refreshing to see it all!
The San Francisco chapter of the European Train Enthusiasts have a humungous, modular layout set up in an open-air tent outside. It’s seriously impressive.
Create. Connect. Learn. The MakerShare team introduces our new digital platform this weekend, where makers can put together portfolios of the projects they’ve made.
Make: founder Dale Dougherty talks with the Global Faire producers before the MFBA gates open.