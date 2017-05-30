From Singapore to the USA and all around Europe, Edible Innovations profiles food makers that engage in improving the global food system at every stage, from production to distribution to eating and shopping. Join us as we explore the main trends in the industry from a maker perspective. Chiara Cecchini of Food Innovation Program — an ecosystem with a strong educational core that promotes food innovation as a key tool to tackle the great challenges of the future — introduces you to the faces, stories, and experiences of food makers around the globe. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new installments.

After slurping your way through a particularly large bowl of pasta, you may not feel like jumping up and going on a run. You may feel the same with rice, bread, and crackers. What they all have in common is gluten. For many people, gluten-heavy food can make them feel lethargic, and, for some, gluten products can be painful. Gluten intolerances, or celiac disease, occur in around 1 in 100 people. They experience bloating, headaches, weight loss, and even bone fragility. These symptoms, even on a small scale, can cause some consumers to look for other options. Adam Pollack wanted to provide those other options. He believed food could be tasty, filling, and completely gluten free.

If you have ever tried a Paleo or gluten-free diet, then you might have run into the same problems that Pollack did. The options are relatively simple: things like veggie noodles and cauliflower rice. However, the time and labor for these healthy alternatives is anything but simple. Whether you are buying a spiralizer attachment for your zucchinis and carrots, or shaving down a head of cauliflower, you may find yourself wondering if gluten-free is worth the work. Pollack wanted to just walk into a store and pick up these healthy alternatives, just like anyone could buy pasta or rice. This is how Joyloop was born. They launched in 2015 and have been providing healthy alternatives at a ~30% increase ever since.

So, what exactly does Joyloop offer? They currently have a line of zucchini spirals, sweet potato spirals, cauliflower rice, and sweet potato rice. This whole line is not only gluten and grain free, it is also 100% organic, fitting neatly into a healthy diet.

The whole company is based off convenient and healthy meals. You can simply follow their website and find delicious and easy to prepare recipes for your new spiral or alternative rice. The recipes range from only plant-based products to some meats and dairies, fitting almost every taste bud and dietary restriction. When you purchase your packet from Joyloop, the product itself is prepared and ready to make, taking the time and effort out of a healthy meal or snack.

With Pollack’s entrepreneurial spirit leading the way for Joyloop, they are planning to grow in new directions. The company is planning on a fresh line that takes a new look at classic condiments so customers can add some tasty flavors to their spirals and rice! Regardless of where the company goes, their main desire is to allow people to make healthy decisions with their diets. They want to empower consumers to choose convenient veggie-focused products, without being limited to their kitchen abilities and time.