Maker Faire Paris is happening right now! Keep refreshing this page all day for pictures and updates.

These stunning dioramas from Miniature Wall Of Fame were so full of detail that you could just stare forever.

Have you seen the first Harry Potter movie? If so, you may recognize this door. It was beautiful in the movie, and caught Eliott’s attention. He has been faithfully recreating the door and it’s complex locking system from scratch.

The parts themselves are cnc milled from MDF. There are so many parts and so much more work to do, but it is already stunning. Unfortunately, there’s no website to see more. You’d have to be here!

The location, The City of Science and Industry, is stunning. There’s so much to look at and such wonderful natural light, it nearly feels like you’re outside. The Makers are just beginning to set up for the day and things are going from quiet to bustling in a hurry!