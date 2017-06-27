The Call For Makers is now open for the 8th annual World Maker Faire in New York! Number 8 is going to be bigger than ever for us as we return to the largest city in the U.S. and fill the New York Hall of Science with incredible innovation and creativity. Remember, space is limited so you have to apply as soon as possible to ensure that you get your spot at the greatest show (& tell) on earth! Our first round of applications ends July 9th, and the second round ends on the 16th. Remember, this is Maker Faire, so “hands-on” exhibits are given priority. We want kids and adults alike to be able to touch and feel things, make things, and learn!

There are several main types of applicants for Maker Faire. You can apply as a Maker Exhibit, a Performance, a Presentation, or as a Startup. Each has their own criteria for acceptance which you can read about more while filling out the forms. Be sure to have a nice picture (that you have the rights to share) as well as a bio ready to give us. This information will be on display on our site and at the event.

Here are just a few of the topics we’d like to see applying:

Student projects Robotics Homegrown Drones Arduino projects Raspberry Pi Virtual Reality Space projects Food makers (not concessionaires, more info below) Conductive materials projects Kit makers Interactive art projects 3D Printers and CNC Mills Textile Arts and Crafts E-Textiles Home Energy Monitoring Rockets and RC Toys Sustainability & Green Tech Radios, Vintage Computers and Game Systems Electronics Electric Vehicles Science, Biology/Biotech, and Chemistry projects Puppets, Kites, and Other Whimsical Creations Bicycles Large-scale Art Shelter (Tents, Domes, etc.) Music Performances and Participation Unusual Tools or Machines How to Fix Things or Take them Apart (Vacuums, Clocks, Washing Machines, etc.)



Of course, there are also other ways to participate in Maker Faire. There is the BUST Craftacular, Volunteer helpers (we call them Travellers), and even food vendors. To learn more about any of these, you need to check out our call for makers page for details.

World Maker Faire, in New York is always a blast. The location, the New York Hall Of Science, is impressive on it’s own, but mix in Maker Faire and you have a sight that needs to be seen. Mixing rocket ships and makers can never go wrong. Want to get a taste for what Maker Faire was like last year? Check out our “live blog” from the event where we were uploading fresh images all weekend long.