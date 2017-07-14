This is a “Live Blog” meaning that I will be updating it all weekend long with new pictures and information from Maker Faire Xi’an. Check back frequently for more. I’ll be placing newer items at the top.

As I arrived this morning, I almost missed Dale’s opening remarks. He discussed the wonderful diversity of the maker movement and elaborated a bit about how makers set “missions” for themselves and learn from the play that is involved in reaching those goals.

click on this embedded image below to get a 360 view of Dale speaking!

I’m eager to get into the buildings to start meeting the makers! I’ll post more pictures soon.

This is a picture from the setup last night. I just love the robots in traditional garb. They have so much personality!