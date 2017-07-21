We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with South Korean media outlet Bloter & Media to publish a Korean version of Make: magazine and produce Maker Faire Seoul this October. The partnership also includes plans for digital news and learning content on Bloter’s website.

Since its creation in 2005, Make has helped foster the maker movement globally through the publication of Make: magazine in foreign markets (including Germany, in partnership with Heise, as well as Taiwan and Japan) and the hosting of Maker Faires internationally (there were 191 Faires around the world in 2016). The 2017 Seoul Faire will be their sixth.

“I am glad that we have the opportunity to collaborate with Maker Media that has a lot of maker contents and brands,“ said Bloter & Media CEO Sangbum Kim. “As Korean maker movement is at an early stage, Bloter & Media will continue to make efforts to build up a variety of maker culture in Korea, leveraging Maker Media’s plentiful contents,” he said.

“We are pleased to partner with Bloter & Media to support makers, Make: magazine and books, as well as Maker Faire in the Republic of Korea. We understand that they share our view that makers are innovators, creators and problem-solvers,” said Dale Dougherty, founder and CEO at Maker Media. “We see Bloter & Media as a valued partner who is committed to increasing the overall impact of the maker movement on creative culture, 21st Century learning and the broader economy in South Korea,” he added.