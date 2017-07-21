In 2020, Tokyo will be hosting the quadrennial Olympics. In 2017, it will be hosting its 6th annual Maker Faire. Just as the Olympics hosts nations and athletes, Maker Faire hosts nations and makers, people of all ages and backgrounds that are passionate about discovering and innovating, from the creator of a robot crepe chef to the engineer of a system that recognizes various life patterns to nearly everything in between.

The faire will take place at Tokyo Big Sight, a wonderful location that provides space for all the activities offered, like a drone race, the Maker Classrooms, and a unique Star Wars exhibit. Many countries are represented at Maker Faire Tokyo this year, from the United States to China to Korea to others, gathering brilliant and curious minds from across the globe into one impactful space.

As Tokyo is known for genius technology, delicious food, bold ideas, and originative trends, the stakes are high for Maker Faire Tokyo to represent all that this eclectic city has to offer. The 2017 Faire will not disappoint the expected 23,000 visitors that will flood the venue eager to learn, make, and discover the fervor that comes from doing whatever it is they love doing. The possibilities are truly endless at Maker Faire Tokyo, and we are excited to discover them alongside our guests, and help in any way that we can.

Exhibiting more than 450 makers this year, Maker Faire Tokyo is a great opportunity to remain informed about the variety of craft, hobby, and STEM ideas, theories, and products now available and in use. We are thrilled about the Faire, and we wish all of our visitors success August 5th, 6th, and beyond.

Find us at Tokyo Big Sight East Hall 7 and 8 by walking 7 minutes from the Kokusai-Tenjijo Station or by walking 3 minutes from the Kokusai-Tenjijo-Seimon Station the weekend of August 5th and 6th.

Times:

Saturday, August 5, 12:00 – 19:00

Sunday, August 6, 10:00 – 18:00

Tickets:

Pre-Purchase:

Adult: ¥1000

Youth: ¥500

Preschool: Free

Purchase at entrance:

Adult: ¥1500

Youth: ¥700

Preschool: Free