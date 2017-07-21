Name: Tangtang Cai (蔡唐瑭) Internet name: CTT

Home: Wuxi, Jiangsu, China

Makerspace: Huajian CQTC Makerspace in my work unit.

Xunfang Hand Workshop which is a store to help people design and make hand-made presents.

Job: Vehicle Crash Test Engineer

How did you get started making?

When I was a child, my family education was very strict, so my tiger parents seldom bought me toys which were thought to be negative things, and I had to make toys by myself up to now.

What type of maker would you classify yourself as?

Aha, weapons! Most of what I made were part of weapons.

For example:

My electric baton









My gauss gun













My traditional Chinese bow







What was your favorite thing that you’ve made?

Armed tracked vehicle. I equipped it with a mechanical arm and an artillery.











What is something you’d like to make next?

The wolverine claw.









Do you have advice to give to other makers?

If you have an idea, all over the word will give way to you. Just do it.

