Maker Camp has been really rocking this summer! We worked hard on creating fun activities that are educational as well as amusing and it makes us so happy to see people out there building things. What better way to show our appreciation than to do a showcase of fantastic images from our community?
Kicking the day off with some fun @makeymakey and @scratch at #makercamp! #girlscancode #coding #STEMsmiles pic.twitter.com/rMsKn7zpse
— Sandy (@KaleidoscopeSci) July 20, 2017
Testing wind turbine blades to see which are the most efficient @MacdSchool Summer STEM program. #makercamp @MiddletownPS pic.twitter.com/aUCOnwYf9R
— STEM at Macdonough (@STEM_MAC) July 20, 2017
Learning all about green screens with @DoInkTweets. @TechTimeWithJ9 @FSHISD #MakerCamp pic.twitter.com/hbdOkFFBJk
— Michelle Schiebel (@M_Schiebel) July 14, 2017
At #makercamp, food smiles at you. #STEMsmiles pic.twitter.com/TUYIPdgjTG
— Sandy (@KaleidoscopeSci) July 20, 2017
Over on Facebook, the community is quite vibrant.
Instagram could keep us occupied for hours!
"Owl see you next week!!" 2 more weeks of Maker Camp left! Unless you are joining us tomorrow for Friday Funday! . . . #bestofourvalley #pinspirationaz #phoenix #scottsdale #summer #summercamp #diy #maker #create #thingstodo #kidcamp #artcamp #artists #makercamp #azsummercamp #phoenixsummercamp #indoors #airconditioning #indoorsummercamp #makerscamp #makersgonnamake
We encourage you to join in the fun! After you’ve had your day of activities from Maker Camp, post pictures to social media and be sure to tag them with #makercamp so we see them!