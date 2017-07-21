click the image to find a makercamp near you!

Maker Camp has been really rocking this summer! We worked hard on creating fun activities that are educational as well as amusing and it makes us so happy to see people out there building things. What better way to show our appreciation than to do a showcase of fantastic images from our community?

Over on Facebook, the community is quite vibrant.

Instagram could keep us occupied for hours!

We encourage you to join in the fun! After you’ve had your day of activities from Maker Camp, post pictures to social media and be sure to tag them with #makercamp so we see them!