This is a live blog. That means I’ll be publishing updates and pictures all weekend. I’ll place the newest ones at the top, so refresh often and scroll down to see the things you may have missed!

Michael waas showing off these test boards for learning arduino and raspberry pi. They’re a small board that has a a bunch of common learning circuits built in. You plug it into your arduino or raspberry pi and cut out all the breadboarding mess from the learning process.

One of my favorites from a few faires is here! This is Technochic, who makes these papercraft circuits. They had people assembling LED flowers and bowties.

I know this picture is blurry, but just look at the expression on this young woman’s face as she walks up to a table covered in light sabers. These kits and custom props are from Terra Prime Light Armory.

R2D2 droids seem to be all over the place at this Maker Faire! My favorite has to be this retro styled one above. The R2D2 builders club has a strong presence here for sure.

Denise and Melissa are here representing the White Lake Township Library. They had a bunch of pictures from a repair meetup they held. “The first in Michigan!”. They said it was a big hit, they had skilled workers helping people learn to repair items, which is awesome, but the community involvement and mingling might have been just as wonderful.

The Jackson Makerspace caught my eye with this lathe that people were learning to use. They were cutting brass with the help of an experienced operator. I loved that beginners were getting to shape brass live at the maker faire!

This remote controlled tilt maze was pretty impressive. It was brought here from the Electrical and Engineering department at Oakland University.

Within seconds of the gates opening, there was a crowd formed around the See Me CNC booth. They were showing of “part daddy”, the 17 foot tall delta printer. This time around they also had some great prints of musical instruments like a violin and a guitar.

Maker Faire Detroit just opened the gates to the public a few minutes ago. As the crowd was streaming in, I was rushing to a quiet spot to get this started, so you people who couldn’t make it to the Faire could enjoy the show!

This is going to be a very exciting Maker Faire, just as it always is. The location is the Henry Ford museum. You might expect that to simply be full of Ford automobiles but this is a temple to innovation and design. There are displays here of everything from farm machinery to fine furniture, bizaare housing from the mind of Buckminster Fuller, to finely crafted wood stoves. I could spend a weekend just pouring over the museum itself, let alone the incredible displays from the makers!

Here’s a small gallery of images from the setup, a teaser for what is to come. Stay tuned and refresh often!