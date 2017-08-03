I have seen many paper circuit projects, but rarely are they as visually pleasing as Papier Machine. I have embedded their entire playlist of thirteen videos below. Watch them! I know you will enjoy them.

This inventive and whimsical collection is the result of the creative minds of Marion Pinaffo and Raphaël Pluvinage. Each one of the thirteen videos shows both an interesting circuit, and a collection of pleasing colors and often new mechanical aspects that are fun to watch. That mechanical nature is something often left out of paper circuits.

For example, this one creates a marble run, and uses a steel ball to create contact between the various points to make noise.

Currently, Papier Machine is only an exhibit on display at Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and a popular channel on YouTube. However, the team is planning on launching a Kickstarter soon to fund a book with instructions for all of these projects. You will be able to buy the book if it is successfully funded, and then be able to build and play with these paper creations at home.