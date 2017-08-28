It’s Humble Bundle time again and we’re as excited as we always are at Humble Bundle time. A quarterly blow-out ebook sale, our Humble collections benefit the Maker Education Initiative and we’re amazed and delighted to report that we’ve donated $500,000 to this worthy nonprofit since 2015. Those monies have gone to support their Maker VISTA and Maker Corps programs in their efforts to bring comprehensive, learner-driven maker education to more youth.

Along the way, our quarterly Humble Bundle ebook blow-out allows you to purchase a great variety of books at an enormous savings. This new bundle, dedicated to getting you the best price on our line of electronics books — most notably by best-selling author Charles Platt — is no exception.

Spend as little as $15 and receive nearly $350 worth of great learning and fun reading. Plus, we’re offering discounts on Make: magazine digital and home delivery subscriptions.

Our ebooks comes in PDF, Mobi, and ePub formats and are DRM-free, which means that you can lend them just as you would a hard copy book. They’re yours to do with as you want.

Here’s what we’ve got on offer, just released and only good through 10:59amPT on Monday, Sept. 11.

Pay $1 and receive:

Environmental Monitoring with Arduino: Join other people worldwide who are tracking environmental conditions with monitoring devices they’ve built themselves.

Atmospheric Monitoring with Arduino: Through succinct tutorials, illustrations, and clear step-by-step instructions, you’ll learn how to create gadgets for examining the quality of our atmosphere, using Arduino and several inexpensive sensors.

Best of Make: Volume 2: Sixty-five of the best projects and skill-builders published in Make: magazine for the past eight years.

Make: Magazine Volume 50: Our Skill School issue is packed with over 60 skills to help you get started or refine your craft. In this issue we also check in with some of the famous makers we have featured over the last 10 years for their tips and tricks.

Pay more than the average price of $8 and also unlock:

The Encyclopedia of Electronic Components, Volume 1: The first of Charles Platt’s three-volume set focuses on power, electromagnetism, and discrete semi-conductors. Get all three volumes of this must-have Encyclopedia from Charles Platt.

Electricity for Young Makers : Everyone in the family can be a maker with the essential skills found in this highly illustrated how-to project book. Make a penny-powered flashlight, a flying LED copter, and more! New graphic project book for kids!

Make: Magazine Volume 52: Virtual Creation. Design and build in VR. We take a look at how makers are embracing VR to build digital worlds and real-life interfaces with them, and show you how too. Meet the engineers at NASA that are making rovers and rockets in mixed-reality.

Wearable Electronics: Learn how to turn your clothes into expressions of your personality by sewing circuits.

Getting Started with the Photon: This easy-to-follow intro to the Internet of Things by Simon Monk gives step-by-step instructions for using the inexpensive, programmable, WiFi-enabled module from Particle for building connected projects and prototypes.

Make: Action: Learn to make your Arduino or Raspberry Pi create and control movement, light, and sound with actuators. In other words: action! Great stuff from Simon Monk.

Make: Magazine Volume 54: Desktop Fabrication 2017. More than 30 reviews show off the latest and greatest FDM and resin 3D printers, CNC machines, and a few extra surprises. Plus, more than 18 projects.

Pay $15 or more will receive all of the above, plus:

Make: Electronics, 2nd edition: The first book and most essential text in best-selling author Charles Platt’s seminal “Learning by Discovery” series, this book gets you started by having you put a battery on your tongue and leads you on to amazing experiments from there. New and updated edition. Best-selling Make: book ever! By Charles Platt.

Make: More Electronics: The equally fascinating follow-up companion to Charles Platt’s best-selling book focuses on components like comparators, light sensors, higher-level logic chips, multiplexers, shift registers, encoders, decoders, and magnetic sensors. You’ll also learn about topics like audio amplification and randomicity, as well as positive and negative feedback. Essential companion to Make: Electronics! By Charles Platt.

The Encyclopedia of Electronic Components, Volume 2: The only reference you need to learn about signal processing, including LEDs, LCDs, audio, thyristors, digital logic, and amplification. Get all three volumes! By Charles Platt.

How to Use a Breadboard! : This full-color, illustrated handbook uses comic book-style panels to explain the basics of using a breadboard; then it walks you through 10 fun and educational projects. Brand new, just published! Great for young adults.

Making Things Smart: Most ARM programming books take a bland, textbook approach focused on complex, beginner-unfriendly languages like C or ARM Assembler. Making Things Smart uses Espruino (JavaScript for Hardware), flattening the learning curve. Brand new! Learn Espruino, the JavaScript for hardware application!

Getting Started with Adafruit FLORA: Learn how to plan your wearable circuits, sew with electronics, and write programs that run on the FLORA to control the electronics. The FLORA family includes an assortment of sensors, as well as RGB LEDs that let you add lighting to your wearable projects.

Getting Started with Adafruit Trinket: Written by one of the authors of Adafruit’s Trinket documentation team, this book gets you up and running quickly and gives you some great projects to inspire your own creations.

Make: Drones: Learn how drones work by providing several DIY drone projects based on the world’s most popular robot controller—the Arduino. Perfect for anyone who wants to take a deep dive into drone mechanics and programming.

Encyclopedia of Electronic Components, volume 3 : This third and final volume focuses exclusively on components for sensing the physical world, including light, sound, heat, motion, ambient, and electrical sensors. Be sure to get all three volumes! By Charles Platt.

Make: Sensors: The definitive introduction and guide to the sometimes-tricky world of using sensors to monitor the physical world. Perennial best-seller!

Check it out at Humble Bundle.