Our new Electronics and Programming Humble Bundle gets even better today with the introduction of the Jumpstarting Series, featuring two new books written expressly for this deal!

Jumpstarting the Arduino 101 and Jumpstarting the Raspberry Pi Zero W are ebook-only titles that we produced in order to make the Electronics and Programming bundle more enticing and an even better value. It also allows us to introduce the Jumpstarting series.

Lean, efficient ebook guides to getting started with two popular programmable electronics development platforms, Jumpstarting titles get you up and running quickly with the new technologies that you want to master, whether it’s for a weekend build or to get prepped for a new career.

Available beginning today, only on Humble Bundle, we introduce:

Jumpstarting the Arduino 101: The Arduino 101 is a low-energy board that includes not only Bluetooth LE capabilities but an on-board 6-axis accelerometer/gyroscope for exciting real-world-connected projects.

Jumpstarting the Raspberry Pi Zero W: The super-small $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W includes wireless LAN and Bluetooth connectivity and is 40% faster than the original Raspberry Pi.

Here’s your chance to learn how to put them to work for you on devices that talk to each other and IoT projects.

These Jumpstarting titles join an already pretty fabulous collection of electronics and programming books, including everything from best-selling author Charles Platt.

All told, this is nearly $400 worth of books. You can have them for just $15.

Our Humble Bundle deals always benefit the Maker Education Initiative in its efforts to train students around the world in the STEM concepts that they’ll need as job-seeking adults. Since we began with this program in 2015, we’ve donated over $500,000 to Maker Ed. Thanks for supporting our work!

The Make: Electronics and Programming Humble Bundle continues through 10:59amPT on Monday, Sept. 11.