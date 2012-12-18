Robotics can be a difficult hobby to jump into, but the Arduino and the 4WD Robot Platform make it easy for you to build an awesome robot without a struggle! By utilizing components found in the Maker Shed, this guide makes it easy for you to learn the basics of robotics, applications of the Arduino, and the process of building something awesome to show your family and friends. Check out the directions below to learn how to create an arduino robot!

Here is the code on GitHub